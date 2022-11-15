Homebuying in Dallas is finally easier, but not cheaper

Data: Freddie Mac; Chart: Madison Dong/Axios Visuals

The Dallas-Fort Worth real estate market is still leveling off, according to the latest data from Redfin/MLS.

Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, metro-area buyers have waited a long time for a little relief.

What's happening: Mortgage rates started to surge in May and have since passed 7%, squeezing homebuyer budgets.

By the numbers: Inventory is up 23% and pending sales are down 12% since May.

Median home sales prices fell from $464,000 to $420,000 from May to September.

Sellers are increasingly dropping their asking price. In September, 45% of listings had price cuts, up from 20.5% in May.

Meanwhile, a shrinking share of homes sold above list price. Nearly 27% of homes sold above list price in September, down from 71.5% in May.

Homes are now sitting on the market for more than twice as long. In May, homes sold in 14 days on average, compared with 32 days in September.

Yes, but: Monthly mortgage payments are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago.

The bottom line: North Texas' market is calmer, but buying a home right now isn't necessarily cheaper.