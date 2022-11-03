Christmas decorations are already up. Photo: Courtesy of Cormac West

Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers plan to spend $1,770 on gifts this holiday season, 22% higher than the national average, according to Deloitte's annual holiday shopping survey.

Why it matters: Shoppers say they are financially worse off than last year but still plan to spend more this holiday season in spite of inflated prices, the survey found.

Zoom out: Nationally, shoppers are predicted to spend about $1,400 on gifts this holiday season, on par with last year.

Shoppers in the West, Midwest and Northeast are predicted to spend less this year than 2021. Shoppers in the South plan to spend 16% more than last year.

Zoom in: Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers plan to spend about 12% more than in 2021.

Half of the shoppers surveyed who said they will spend more say it's due to higher costs. Of the people who said they will spend less, 70% said it was due to higher costs.

Of note: D-FW shoppers plan to finish gift buying earlier than the national average, and 34% of the holiday shopping budget was predicted to be spent by Halloween.

Which of you are already finished?!

The intrigue: Dallas shoppers are more likely to buy experiences as gifts than the national average, with 36% saying they plan to buy an experience in D-FW. Only 7% of people nationally plan to do that.

The bottom line: Concerns about the economy are shaping shoppers' decisions this year.