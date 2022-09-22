North Texas weather is getting more extreme
Summer is allegedly over today, but the hot weather is definitely not.
What happened: During June, July and August, temperatures in North Texas were as much as 5 degrees above average.
- And though North Texas spent most of the summer in a drought, August brought significantly more rain than usual.
Flash(flood)back: Parts of Dallas flooded during an extended downpour Aug. 20-21, part of the wettest 24 hours in almost 100 years.
By the numbers: This year ranks sixth all-time for the most days over 100 degrees, with 47.
- DFW Airport recorded 10.68 inches of rain during August's overnight torrent, according to the National Weather Service.
- The Dallas Police Department received 11,485 calls during the downpour, well above the average 9,800 calls during a similar time period.
Zoom in: Though all of North Texas was hit hard, Dallas reported the worst flooding. More than 70 homes were damaged or destroyed.
- Yes, but: There wasn't enough monetary damage to residences or businesses to qualify for federal disaster relief. Instead, the Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans for those affected.
The big picture: Climate studies show that precipitation extremes are becoming more likely and intense in a warming world.
What's next: Expect above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall through January, per the federal Climate Prediction Center's long-term outlooks.
💭 Our thought bubble: Rain, rain, don't go away. But please don't come all at once, either.
