North Texas weather is getting more extreme

Data: NOAA; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Summer is allegedly over today, but the hot weather is definitely not.

What happened: During June, July and August, temperatures in North Texas were as much as 5 degrees above average.

And though North Texas spent most of the summer in a drought, August brought significantly more rain than usual.

Flash(flood)back: Parts of Dallas flooded during an extended downpour Aug. 20-21, part of the wettest 24 hours in almost 100 years.

By the numbers: This year ranks sixth all-time for the most days over 100 degrees, with 47.

DFW Airport recorded 10.68 inches of rain during August's overnight torrent, according to the National Weather Service.

The Dallas Police Department received 11,485 calls during the downpour, well above the average 9,800 calls during a similar time period.

Zoom in: Though all of North Texas was hit hard, Dallas reported the worst flooding. More than 70 homes were damaged or destroyed.

Yes, but: There wasn't enough monetary damage to residences or businesses to qualify for federal disaster relief. Instead, the Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans for those affected.

The big picture: Climate studies show that precipitation extremes are becoming more likely and intense in a warming world.

What's next: Expect above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall through January, per the federal Climate Prediction Center's long-term outlooks.

💭 Our thought bubble: Rain, rain, don't go away. But please don't come all at once, either.