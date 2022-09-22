2 hours ago - News

North Texas weather is getting more extreme

Tasha Tsiaperas
Data: NOAA; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Summer is allegedly over today, but the hot weather is definitely not.

What happened: During June, July and August, temperatures in North Texas were as much as 5 degrees above average.

  • And though North Texas spent most of the summer in a drought, August brought significantly more rain than usual.

Flash(flood)back: Parts of Dallas flooded during an extended downpour Aug. 20-21, part of the wettest 24 hours in almost 100 years.

By the numbers: This year ranks sixth all-time for the most days over 100 degrees, with 47.

  • DFW Airport recorded 10.68 inches of rain during August's overnight torrent, according to the National Weather Service.
  • The Dallas Police Department received 11,485 calls during the downpour, well above the average 9,800 calls during a similar time period.
Data: NOAA; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals
Zoom in: Though all of North Texas was hit hard, Dallas reported the worst flooding. More than 70 homes were damaged or destroyed.

  • Yes, but: There wasn't enough monetary damage to residences or businesses to qualify for federal disaster relief. Instead, the Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans for those affected.

The big picture: Climate studies show that precipitation extremes are becoming more likely and intense in a warming world.

What's next: Expect above-normal temperatures and below-normal rainfall through January, per the federal Climate Prediction Center's long-term outlooks.

💭 Our thought bubble: Rain, rain, don't go away. But please don't come all at once, either.

