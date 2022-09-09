The Cowboys play their first game of the season this weekend, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Haven't had time to catch up on the team but still want to be able to have a discussion with your season-ticket-owning boss? We've got you covered with the basics.

Last season: After going 12-5 in the regular season, the Cowboys lost at home to San Francisco in the first round of the playoffs, in the most infuriating — and Cowboys-esque — fashion possible.

Offensive superstars:

Dak Prescott — He's the undisputed team leader, and the franchise's fate rises or falls with him.

He's the undisputed team leader, and the franchise's fate rises or falls with him. Zeke Elliott — A veteran of several years of wear and tear, the Cowboys' lead running back will likely split time this year with Tony Pollard.

A veteran of several years of wear and tear, the Cowboys' lead running back will likely split time this year with Tony Pollard. CeeDee Lamb — After the Cowboys traded Amari Cooper, the team's No. 1 receiver, for a half-eaten corn dog, Lamb will be Dak's new go-to.

Defensive superstars:

Micah Parsons — The NFL wasn't ready for the crusher of souls in his rookie season. This year expectations will be stratospheric.

The NFL wasn't ready for the crusher of souls in his rookie season. This year expectations will be stratospheric. Trevon Diggs — He led the league in interceptions last year (by a lot).

Storylines to watch:

Can the offensive line block? After losing Tyron Smith until at least December, success or failure will likely come down to whether Dak has time to throw and Zeke has room to run.

After losing Tyron Smith until at least December, success or failure will likely come down to whether Dak has time to throw and Zeke has room to run. Can the defense live up to expectations? Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn turned what was statistically the worst defense in the NFL in 2020 into one of the best in 2021. Will that trend continue?

Expectations for 2022: Oddsmakers have the Cowboys in the top 10, but they're still roughly 20-to-1 to win the Superbowl.

The bottom line: 🙏🙏🙏