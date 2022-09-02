Things to do in Dallas for Labor Day Weekend

🌖 Honor the moon. Take your family to the Mid-Autumn Festival, which is considered the second most important holiday tradition in Asia.

Friday through Sunday, at the Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie. Admission is free.

🎷 Listen to great tunes. The Riverfront Jazz Festival will feature some of the world's best jazz, soul and R&B musicians — including Erykah Badu — presented by the Black Academy of Arts and Letters.

Saturday through Monday, tickets range from $69-$159.

🍿 Watch a movie. Several local theaters are offering heavily discounted tickets all day tomorrow for the first-ever National Cinema Day.

Participating chains include Regal, AMC and Alamo Drafthouse. Tickets are $3.

⌚️ Admire the DMA's bling. The Dallas Museum of Art is offering free admission to Cartier and Islamic Art, which features ornate designs from India, the Middle East and North Africa.