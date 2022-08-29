The future of Texas is hot

Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Almost half of Texas is projected to have a heat index of 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, according to a study by First Street Foundation.

Why it matters: The study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois due to anticipated warming over the next three decades, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

Threat level: Right now more than 8 million Americans live with extreme heat, defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F, the First Street Foundation's peer reviewed heat model shows.

That number is expected to balloon to 107 million people in the next 30 years.

What they're saying: The report says the western U.S. will have the highest chance for long durations of "local hot days" that exceed temperatures typically experienced for a particular area.

The Gulf and Southeast, including North Texas, will see the highest chances and longest duration of "dangerous days" with a heat index greater than 100°F.

Zoom in: Most of the Texas counties projected to reach a heat index of 125°F haven't experienced that type of heat yet. The "extreme heat belt" won't spare North Texas either.