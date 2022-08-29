The future of Texas is hot
Almost half of Texas is projected to have a heat index of 125°F at least one day a year by 2053, according to a study by First Street Foundation.
Why it matters: The study reveals the emergence of an "extreme heat belt" from Texas to Illinois due to anticipated warming over the next three decades, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.
Threat level: Right now more than 8 million Americans live with extreme heat, defined as having a maximum heat index of greater than 125°F, the First Street Foundation's peer reviewed heat model shows.
- That number is expected to balloon to 107 million people in the next 30 years.
What they're saying: The report says the western U.S. will have the highest chance for long durations of "local hot days" that exceed temperatures typically experienced for a particular area.
- The Gulf and Southeast, including North Texas, will see the highest chances and longest duration of "dangerous days" with a heat index greater than 100°F.
Zoom in: Most of the Texas counties projected to reach a heat index of 125°F haven't experienced that type of heat yet. The "extreme heat belt" won't spare North Texas either.
- Matagorda County and Brazoria County along the Texas Gulf Coast have experienced this type of heat before and will have even more in the future, the study shows.
- Seems like the weather gods will spare the west side of the state, which doesn't have those 125°F days now and isn't expected to in 30 years.
