Wings to host pivotal elimination game

Everett Cook
Isabelle Harrison reaches for the ball during Game 2 against the Connecticut Sun. Photo: Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

👋 Hi, Everett here. I'm an editor at Axios who thinks you need to cancel your plans tonight.

What's happening: After winning their first playoff game since moving to Dallas in 2009, the Wings are playing a do-or-die Game 3 at home Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

The intrigue: The first round used to be single elimination, but the WNBA changed to a best-of-three this year, with the first two games hosted by the higher seed.

  • In what other league does a series-deciding game happen at the lower seed's home court? This could be a huge advantage for the Wings.

Zoom in: After getting pummeled in Game 1, Dallas became the second team in WNBA playoff history to lose by 25+ points and then win the following game by double digits (10).

  • One major difference — the starting lineup. Coach Vickie Johnson started Izzy Harrison at center, while Teaira McCowan came off the bench for the first time in more than a month.
  • That modification caused the Sun second unit fits, making Johnson's adjustments a key tonight.

What's more: Star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who missed most of August with an abdominal injury, is probable for Game 3, per ESPN.

