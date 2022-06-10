3 places to go for happy hour in Dallas

Going out is fun, and who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Dallas.

Happy hour is all day on Monday and 5-8pm Tuesday-Saturday. You can get $4 select beers, $5 select cocktails, $5 champagne, $7 select wine by the glass, $9 Ramos Gin Fizz, $13 Taittinger.

Weekdays 11am-6pm and Sundays 4-10pm get $4 drafts, $6 craft cocktails, $6 house wines. They also offer brunch and all-day drink specials.

Photo courtesy of Sundown at Granada

Enjoy $5 pints, $6 well cocktails, $7 wine by the glass and $7 appetizers 4-7pm Monday-Thursday.