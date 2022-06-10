12 hours ago - Things to Do

3 places to go for happy hour in Dallas

Maxwell Millington
A photo of a cocktail
The side car at Parliament. Photo: Tasha Tsiaperas/Axios

Going out is fun, and who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Dallas.

1. Parliament

Happy hour is all day on Monday and 5-8pm Tuesday-Saturday. You can get $4 select beers, $5 select cocktails, $5 champagne, $7 select wine by the glass, $9 Ramos Gin Fizz, $13 Taittinger.

Check out their full menu here.

2. Sundown at Granada

Weekdays 11am-6pm and Sundays 4-10pm get $4 drafts, $6 craft cocktails, $6 house wines. They also offer brunch and all-day drink specials.

Man holding a beer at Sundown at Granada in Dallas
Photo courtesy of Sundown at Granada
3. Happiest Hour

Enjoy $5 pints, $6 well cocktails, $7 wine by the glass and $7 appetizers 4-7pm Monday-Thursday.

Woman holding cocktail at Happiest Hour in Dallas, Texas
Photo: Julia Drinks Again, courtesy of Happiest Hour
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more