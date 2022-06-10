12 hours ago - Things to Do
3 places to go for happy hour in Dallas
Going out is fun, and who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Dallas.
1. Parliament
Happy hour is all day on Monday and 5-8pm Tuesday-Saturday. You can get $4 select beers, $5 select cocktails, $5 champagne, $7 select wine by the glass, $9 Ramos Gin Fizz, $13 Taittinger.
Check out their full menu here.
2. Sundown at Granada
Weekdays 11am-6pm and Sundays 4-10pm get $4 drafts, $6 craft cocktails, $6 house wines. They also offer brunch and all-day drink specials.
3. Happiest Hour
Enjoy $5 pints, $6 well cocktails, $7 wine by the glass and $7 appetizers 4-7pm Monday-Thursday.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.