Freshman state Rep. Jasmine Crockett wins runoff for Congressional seat

Outgoing U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson's handpicked successor won the runoff to replace the 30-year incumbent.

Driving the news: Freshman state Rep. Jasmine Crockett won Johnson’s endorsement to represent U.S. House District 30 and received 48% of the vote in the March primary.

However, it wasn't enough to stave off a runoff against Jane Hope Hamilton, who has a 20-year political career as a congressional aide and managing campaigns.

The district, which has only been represented by Johnson, includes parts of Dallas and Duncanville and all of DeSoto and Lancaster. It's considered a lock for Democrats.

Between the lines: Crockett's campaign was boosted by $2 million from cryptocurrency traders' super PACs — the second-highest amount of special interest money spent on House candidates.

Other races

Collin County - Trump-backed police officer, Frederick Frazier, leads the race for the new House District 61, which includes several of the fastest-growing towns in Collin County: McKinney, Frisco, Celina and Anna.

Frazier was accused of vandalizing the signs of his opponent, Paul Chabot, who the campaign called a "serial fabulist."

Dallas County - Former Dallas City Council member Sandra Crenshaw lost to real estate agent Venton Jones in a runoff for House District 100.

Crenshaw took a surprise lead in the March primary despite raising just $500 but lost support from the Stonewall Democrats of Dallas for comments she made about her opponent, who is gay and HIV-positive.

Tarrant County - Trump-backed Phil Sorrells leads the Republican nomination for Tarrant County District Attorney against state Rep. Matt Krause.