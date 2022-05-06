Texans will vote on two property tax amendments
Texans have a chance to vote on two property tax constitutional amendments during Saturday’s election.
Why it matters: Property values have risen rapidly during the past two years, meaning many homeowners face higher property tax bills this year.
Details: Voters will see two propositions on their ballots, which would each lower the school district portion of property taxes.
- The reduced taxes collected locally would be covered by the state or would lower the amount of recapture some school districts pay, according to fiscal notes for each proposition.
This proposition would cap or freeze school district property taxes for homeowners over 65 or who are disabled. If approved, this proposition would go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.
- Right now, school taxes freeze when a homeowner turns 65 or is disabled. But a 2019 bill to lower school tax rates did not affect disabled homeowners or residents over 65, because those rates were already frozen. This proposition fixes that, per Texas Standard.
This proposition would increase the amount homeowners can deduct from their house value before school tax rates are applied, increasing the deduction from $25,000 to $40,000. If approved, it would go into effect this year.
- State Sen. Paul Bettencourt, a Houston Republican who wrote the legislation for both constitutional amendments, told The Texas Tribune this measure could save the average homeowner $175 a year.
Yes, but: These propositions won’t affect all property owners because homestead exemptions only apply to an owner’s primary residence.
