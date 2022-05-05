Texas abortion rate lower than national average

Data: Guttmacher Institute; Map: Thomas Oide and Erin Davis/Axios

Texas has a lower abortion rate than the national average, which has been declining for decades.

Driving the news: Texas' abortion ban is the most restrictive in the country, making the procedure illegal after six weeks.

The law does not allow for exceptions due to rape or incest and allows for people to sue anyone suspected of helping another get an abortion.

And, a so-called "trigger law" making performing an abortion a felony in Texas would go into effect in 30 days if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Flashback: Nearly 1,400 Texans traveled out of state for an abortion each month between September — when the restrictive abortion law went into effect — and December.

That's nearly equal to the total number of Texans who left the state each year to obtain abortions between 2017 and 2019.

The big picture: The abortion rate is the highest among women in their 20s, but the overall rate has been declining for years, especially among teens, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

In Texas, there are 9.5 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44. Nationally, that rate is 13.5.

Yes, but: The overall birth rate is also declining, particularly among teens, according to Guttmacher.

In Texas, the teen pregnancy rate dropped to 39 per 1,000 people aged 15-19 in 2017, compared to a rate of 116 per 1,000 in 1988.

Zoom in: In 2020, 58% of women who received an abortion were in their 20s and were disproportionately Black, according to a report released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

84% were unmarried, 63% were receiving their first abortion and 39% hadn't given birth before.

Nearly a quarter had given birth once before, 21% had had two previous live births and 16% had three or more.