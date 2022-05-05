CDC: Estimated COVID infections more than double official count

Most Texans have probably had COVID-19, newly released CDC data suggests.

Driving the news: Immunity from prior infections and vaccinations has driven down hospitalizations in North Texas and statewide.

North Texas remains at a low level of community risk for COVID.

Details: The total estimated infections since the start of the pandemic in the state is a whopping 19.4 million — significantly higher than the state's roughly 6.5 million reported cases, according to the CDC study.

Nearly 70% of the state's population has likely had the coronavirus, based on an analysis of antibodies in blood samples, reports Axios' Nicole Cobler.

The number of infected Texans jumped dramatically during the Omicron surge. In January, the CDC estimated that nearly 53% of the state had been infected. As of Feb. 25 — the latest data available — that number had surged to nearly 70%.

Yes, but: The percentage of positive coronavirus tests has been ticking up since late March, when the statewide positivity rate dipped to about 2%.

The positivity rate is above 6% this week, according to statewide data.

By the numbers: More than 65% of eligible Texans are fully vaccinated.

Roughly a third of vaccinated Texans have received a booster dose.

Tarrant County lags Collin, Dallas and Denton counties in the percentage of people fully vaccinated, with 61%.

UT Southwestern projects Dallas County will continue to have about 100 new coronavirus cases a day during the next few weeks and predicts Tarrant County's daily cases will increase to about 200.

The big picture: FEMA has distributed $2.3 billion to pay for the funeral costs of more than 369,000 people nationwide who have died from COVID, according to the latest numbers released this week.