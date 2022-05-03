An incredibly casual fan's guide to the Dallas Stars' playoff run

After the Dallas Stars squeaked into the NHL playoffs in the last week of the season, they'll face the Pacific Division-winning Calgary Flames in the first round.

Or as The Hockey Guy put it: "It ends up being Texas versus Canada-Texas."

The big picture: The Flames beat the Stars in two of their three matchups this season — Dallas won the first game in overtime — and Calgary is among the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup this year.

Yes, but: Dallas beat Calgary in six games in their last playoff matchup in 2020, before losing to Tampa Bay in the Stanley Cup finals.

The good news: Dallas has an amazing young star in 22-year-old Jason Robertson, who finished the regular season with 41 goals and 38 assists.

Center Roope Hintz also had a solid year, with 37 goals and 35 assists.

Veteran captain Jamie Benn has a lot of playoff experience. He'll be on the second line, with Tyler Seguin.

The bad news: The Flames have what is probably the best line in all of hockey. They're big, they're skilled, and they're motivated to get through the Stars for what would likely be an all-Alberta second-round playoff series.

Las Vegas has the Flames as roughly 3-to-1 favorites in the series.

An amazing stat: The Stars are the only team in the playoffs this year that allowed more goals than they scored.

The bottom line: Anything can happen in the NHL playoffs, and unlikely contenders emerge every year. If Stars goalie Jake Oettinger catches fire, they could be this season's surprise.