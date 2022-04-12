Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia is urging city leaders to create a "promoters ordinance" similar to the one in San Jose, where Garcia previously worked.

Why it matters: An ordinance in Dallas would require promoters to get city approval before any event involving more than 100 people.

Driving the news: Garcia spoke Monday to the Public Safety Committee at City Hall, detailing "lessons learned" after two mass shootings at two different concerts in Dallas resulted in two deaths and 27 people injured in the last month.

As the law stands, event promoters and property owners likely won't face criminal charges related to the violence.

Dallas city attorney Christopher J. Caso told the committee that his office has reached out to San Jose to discuss what has worked and what hasn't with that city's promoters ordinance.

Caso said the city will also meet with promoters to discuss best practices.

Flashback: Last week, Garcia said off-duty DPD officers shouldn't have been allowed to work at the South Dallas concert and that officers will no longer be allowed to work at any events that don't have proper city permits.

Zoom in: Several city leaders made reference to "out-of-town promoters" putting on events in Dallas, but Bossman Bubba, the promoter featured on flyers for the concert in South Dallas that led to 17 people injured, lists Dallas as his hometown on social media.

He didn't reply to Axios' requests for comment.

What they're saying: "This is important," Garcia told the committee. "Landowners simply cannot rent out their property and not be held responsible for what happens."

Council Member Cara Mendelsohn encouraged the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission to investigate the South Dallas concert, since alcohol was reportedly sold there.

The intrigue: Dallas Police received approximately 15 calls about the most recent event before the mass shooting, according to Garcia. Most were about road blocks and parking violations.

The bottom line: It's not clear that a permit for either of these two events would have prevented the shootings.