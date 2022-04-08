A casual fan’s guide to the new Rangers season

The Texas Rangers hit off the delayed season Friday in Toronto. Their home opener is Monday against the Colorado Rockies.

Last season: The Rangers were abysmal, with 102 losses.

That’s really bad. But, it’s a new year with new players.

Here are some storylines to watch:

New season, new players: The team has turned over faster than our cells regenerate, and there will be lots of new faces on the field this year.

Keep an eye on Adolis Garcia. He hit .243 with 31 homers during his rookie season last year. He was an All Star and an AL rookie of the year contender.

Pitching will be a weakness. But there may be hope when Jon Gray is on the mound. The former Rockie is Friday's opening day starter.

Superstars shine: The Rangers have once again overhauled the team, spending big money to bring in what could be new fan favorites.

Corey Seager is the biggest offseason addition, signing a 10-year $325 million deal. The shortstop, who was the 2020 World Series MVP, says the team is “trending upward.”

Marcus Semien was a longtime shortstop before he signed a one-year deal with the Toronto Blue Jays to play second base. He hit 45 home runs and won a Gold Glove in the position. Now he has a seven-year $175 million deal with the Rangers.

Young talent: Pitching prospect Jack Leiter — the Rangers’ top pick in the 2021 draft and second overall — is scheduled to debut Saturday for the Frisco Roughriders, the team’s Double-A affiliate.

Expectations: The Rangers rank 21st in ESPN’s preseason power rankings. At least it’s not last.