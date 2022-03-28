National lobbying group opposes Dallas puppy-sale ban

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

As Dallas leaders consider an ordinance that would ban stores from selling puppies, a national organization has a local campaign opposing the effort.

HumaneWatch, which lobbies against animal rights legislation, has begun radio advertising opposing the puppy-sale ban and launched an email campaign directed at Dallas officials.

Why it matters: Hundreds of animals are transported into Dallas from out-of-state puppy mills each year, many just 8 weeks old and sick, according to the Texas Humane Legislation Network, an advocacy group that works to pass laws with more humane policies for animals.

Zoom out: HumaneWatch is funded by the Center for Consumer Freedom, a nonprofit that gets funding from the food and beverage industry.

The group has also campaigned against PETA and the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, and it’s associated with lobbyists who’ve targeted unions, anti-smoking and anti-drunk driving efforts, according to Politico.

Context: Ten Texas cities already have similar bans on the books, including Austin and Fort Worth, and Dallas leaders supported legislation that would've created a similar prohibition statewide.

Meanwhile, Dallas Animal Services is trying to find homes for 90% of the dogs and cats it takes in each year.

A ban on pet store sales would "support Dallas Animal Services by moving the local pet market towards shelters and rescues," according to a presentation in December at the quality of life, arts and culture committee.

Of note: The Dallas Animal Advisory Commission didn't vote on the matter, but in its first meeting of the year the commission was generally supportive of the proposed ordinance, per a city memo.

What they’re saying: The group that opposes the puppy-sale ban says on its site that "this measure, if passed, would hurt both dogs and people," comparing the ban to Prohibition.

