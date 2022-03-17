Screen Time with Dallas artist Melissa Ellis
Melissa Ellis is a Dallas-based painter who works from the ALG Collective in the Design District.
- The studio is hosting a spring show titled "Recharged" from 5-9pm April 20.
As part of our regular Screen Time feature, we examine how some of the most interesting people in North Texas interact with technology. Here’s how Ellis clicks…
📱 Device of choice: Samsung Galaxy Note 20
🏀 First tap of the day: I put on the SportsDay Talk App to listen to The Ticket every single morning!
📰 Go-to news sources: Dallas Morning News
🎶 On rotation: Greensky Bluegrass, Nathaniel Rateliff and Brandi Carlile
🤳🏽 Most used app: Spotify and Instagram
📖 Reading list: Currently reading "The Untethered Soul"
Guess what! An Axios Dallas reader recommended Ellis for Screen Time.
- Know someone we should talk to for our next one? Email us at dal[email protected].
