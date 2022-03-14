Legendary 1929 "Lacy House" for sale in Lakewood

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Lakewood’s Lacy House is on the market for the first time since 1972.

Why it matters: The estate, which has had only two owners, has retained its original floors and paint and is a largely untouched glimpse into early 1900s Dallas.

The house was built by L.H. Lacy, who founded his Dallas construction firm in 1919 and built Woodrow Wilson High School.

Tokalon Drive was not in the Dallas city limits when construction began on the house in 1929. The city's annexation began around the same time, and there is no record of a building permit for the home in Dallas records, according to Preservation Dallas, which hosted a tour of the building last week.

Details: Architect Vern E. Shanklin designed the multi-story French Eclectic.

The front of the house is Indiana limestone, and the back is constructed with road pavers from a Central Expressway project.

The original "arsenic green" paint remains throughout the first floor.

The intrigue: The house was originally heated with an oil furnace, and the oil drum remains buried in the front yard.

The walls are the original plaster, enforced with horsehair, according to the current owners.

The listing: The house, listed by Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate for $2.5 million, has a 1-acre lot, with a sloping backyard and a water feature; 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bath; a 1,284 square-foot cottage on the back of the property; and a greenhouse.