Texas congressional districts get a bad grade

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: Princeton Gerrymandering Project with RepresentUs; Table: Axios Visuals

Texas’ new congressional district map was graded an “F” by the Princeton Gerrymandering Project and RepresentUs.

Why it matters: The map gives Republicans a significant advantage over Democrats, and the report card found that the districts aren’t geographically compact and have “more county splits than typical.”

Early voting is underway in the first election since the maps were redrawn

The Texas map received “F’s” for partisanship and geographic features but was graded a “C” for being “similarly competitive relative to other maps that could have been drawn.”

The Department of Justice sued the state, alleging the redrawn maps discriminate against Black and Latino voters. The litigation is pending, and 10 other states’ maps continue to be litigated, as well, according to FiveThirtyEight.

​​Of note: The grades are based on a variety of factors, including the competitiveness of seats and how many counties are split.