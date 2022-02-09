Who Dallas should root for in the Super Bowl

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Somehow, the NFL playoffs continued despite the devastating end to the Dallas Cowboys season. But residents of North Texas still have something to root for during Sunday's Super Bowl.

Driving the news: There will be quite a few players with North Texas roots playing in the big game.

🐅 On the Bengals: Cincinnati has two players from D-FW.

Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji played his high school football at Garland. He originally committed to the Air Force Academy, but didn't clear medical waivers because of a cashew allergy, according to this short Dallas Morning News profile. Instead he played college ball at Kansas.

Linebacker Clay Johnston is from Wylie. He was drafted by the Rams in 2020, but the team cut him, and he ended up in Cincinnati.

🐏 On the Rams: Los Angeles has six players who went to high school locally. The two biggest names to watch: