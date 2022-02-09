Who Dallas should root for in the Super Bowl
Somehow, the NFL playoffs continued despite the devastating end to the Dallas Cowboys season. But residents of North Texas still have something to root for during Sunday's Super Bowl.
Driving the news: There will be quite a few players with North Texas roots playing in the big game.
🐅 On the Bengals: Cincinnati has two players from D-FW.
- Offensive lineman Hakeem Adeniji played his high school football at Garland. He originally committed to the Air Force Academy, but didn't clear medical waivers because of a cashew allergy, according to this short Dallas Morning News profile. Instead he played college ball at Kansas.
- Linebacker Clay Johnston is from Wylie. He was drafted by the Rams in 2020, but the team cut him, and he ended up in Cincinnati.
🐏 On the Rams: Los Angeles has six players who went to high school locally. The two biggest names to watch:
- Quarterback Matthew Stafford grew up in Highland Park, where he was friends with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw. Stafford, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, toiled for 12 seasons on the hapless Detroit Lions before getting traded to the Rams in the offseason.
- Lineback Von Miller was born in Dallas and went to high school in Desoto. He spent most of his pro career in Denver, where he was the MVP of Super Bowl 50 — and appeared on season 22 of “Dancing with the Stars.”
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.