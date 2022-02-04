19 mins ago - Sports

Here are the Dallas Stars' chances of making the playoffs

Michael Mooney
Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Axios Visuals
Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Axios Visuals

A series of impressive wins at the end of January catapulted the Stars into playoff contention, but the team is still middling.

Why it matters: Heading into this weekend’s NHL All-Star game — the halfway point in the season — the Stars have a winning record, but that still only gives the team a 42% chance of making the playoffs, according to the sometimes-always-right numbers crunchers at FiveThirtyEight.

Here are some players to watch going forward:

  • Veteran center Joe Pavelski is having a career year at age 37. He has 27 points in his last 17 games. He’s the only Dallas player going to Las Vegas for the All-Star game.
  • Roope Hintz is quietly leading the team in goals with 20, though that wasn’t enough to earn him a trip to the All-Star game.
  • Second year left wing Jason Robertson has surpassed all expectations, becoming one of the best finishers in the league.

The intrigue: If the Stars start to slip, the team will likely trade veteran defenseman John Klingberg, who said earlier this year that he felt like the organization doesn’t appreciate him.

Of note: Oddsmakers give Dallas around a 50-to-1 shot of winning another Stanley Cup. So if you’re a true believer, now is the time to place those wagers.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more