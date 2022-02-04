Here are the Dallas Stars' chances of making the playoffs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: FiveThirtyEight; Table: Axios Visuals

A series of impressive wins at the end of January catapulted the Stars into playoff contention, but the team is still middling.

Why it matters: Heading into this weekend’s NHL All-Star game — the halfway point in the season — the Stars have a winning record, but that still only gives the team a 42% chance of making the playoffs, according to the sometimes-always-right numbers crunchers at FiveThirtyEight.

Here are some players to watch going forward:

Veteran center Joe Pavelski is having a career year at age 37. He has 27 points in his last 17 games. He’s the only Dallas player going to Las Vegas for the All-Star game.

Roope Hintz is quietly leading the team in goals with 20, though that wasn’t enough to earn him a trip to the All-Star game.

Second year left wing Jason Robertson has surpassed all expectations, becoming one of the best finishers in the league.

The intrigue: If the Stars start to slip, the team will likely trade veteran defenseman John Klingberg, who said earlier this year that he felt like the organization doesn’t appreciate him.

Of note: Oddsmakers give Dallas around a 50-to-1 shot of winning another Stanley Cup. So if you’re a true believer, now is the time to place those wagers.