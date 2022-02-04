Abbott says Texas power grid is "performing very well"

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

State officials tried to quell concerns over the electric grid's ability to power homes through what Gov. Greg Abbott described as a "significant icing event."

Why it matters: The cold has prompted concerns about the stability of the electrical grid, which failed in deadly and costly fashion during a more significant Arctic outbreak last year.

Details: As many as 70,000 customers statewide had lost power as of midday Thursday, which emergency officials attribute to local outages from fallen trees and downed power lines.

Abbot said that 10,000 workers have been deployed to fix downed power lines.

Another 2,000 others are coming from out of state.

The big picture: Abbott declared a disaster in 17 Texas counties, including Dallas and Denton, but also said the power grid "is performing very well at this time" in a Thursday news conference.

The state has several days worth of natural gas in storage to meet energy demands, he added.

And the governor touted the grid's power supply, saying it had 10,000 megawatts of power above the projected peak demand, enough to keep the lights on in 2 million homes.

Abbott called the latest freeze the most significant in decades, although National Weather Service meteorologists say it's a typical winter weather event for the area.

Yes, but: This week's freeze will test whether limited changes made by state lawmakers and officials have improved the grid's stability.

Zoom in: “Mostly positive news so far, but don't start celebrating yet. Be prepared to settle in for a couple days. Warmer temperatures should begin Saturday and Sunday, melting the ice and yielding safer conditions for everyone.” Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson tweeted Thursday.