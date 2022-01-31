Cheer on North Texas' 2022 Winter Olympians

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: TeamUSA; Map: Axios Visuals

Two North Texans are heading to the winter Olympics in Beijing.

Why it matters: The Olympics start Friday. Ashley Cain-Gribble and her figure skating partner won their second U.S. pairs title earlier this month, securing a spot on Team USA.

Here's who we'll be cheering for:

Ashley Cain-Gribble from Coppell skates with Timothy LeDuc, who will be the first openly nonbinary athlete to compete in the winter games.

Sylvia Hoffman is a bobsledder from Arlington who has also competed as a weightlifter. She made the bobsledding team just a few weeks after taking up the sport.

Our thought bubble: Texas might not seem like a winter sports hub, but we’ll be watching these two.

Go deeper: Check out the full interactive map.