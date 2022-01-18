Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Cowboys started their first playoff game in three years looking disciplined and well-prepared, and they took an early insurmountable lead and never looked back… is what we wish happened.

What actually happened: Dallas looked flat and got flagged for a franchise record 14 penalties in an insanely frustrating game.

San Francisco had a 23-7 lead going into the fourth quarter but a field goal and a short touchdown run from Dak Prescott cut the lead to six points with just over eight minutes left in the game.

That’s when things got chaotic.

The last drive: Dallas got the ball at their own 20 with 32 seconds on the clock and no time outs. Two quick pass plays got the ball close to the 50 with 14 seconds left.

Dak took off on a run down the middle and started his slide around the San Francisco 24 yard line, but when he got up to spike the ball, he was tackled by an official who wanted to re-spot the ball.

😩 The heartbreak: By the time Dallas was set, the clock was at zero. The game — and this entire rollercoaster of a season — were over.

It was devastating.

By the numbers: Dallas has gone 11 straight playoff appearances without reaching a conference championship game. That's an NFL record.

The bottom line: This franchise somehow found a new way to crush its fans.

Our thought bubble: So, how about those Mavs and Stars? 😩 😩 😩