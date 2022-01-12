American Airlines deal with Aer Lingus will make flying to Europe easier

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Getting from North Texas to Ireland will be a little easier, thanks to an agreement between Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dublin-based Aer Lingus.

Why it matters: The travel industry, which affects nearly every part of the economy in North Texas, is still recovering from the pandemic drop-off. And international travel has taken one of the biggest hits.

What's happening: The new codeshare agreement will allow American customers to book more Aer Lingus flights without needing to buy separate tickets.

This includes legs between London Heathrow and Dublin and from Dublin to several other cities in Europe.

What they're saying: “After almost two years of restricted travel we know that demand for dream vacations, business travel, and reconnecting families and friends in 2022 and beyond will be stronger than ever,” Aer Lingus' chief strategy and planning officer Reid Moody said in a statement.

Context: American announced that it expects to see a $1.2 billion pretax loss in the fourth quarter of 2021, per the DMN.

That's actually better than anticipated.

Our thought bubble: If you've ever had the pleasure of flying Aer Lingus, you know they serve food that includes authentic Irish dairy.