Dec 22, 2021 - News

The most important Dallas stories of 2021

Michael Mooney
Dallas airline CEOs testify before the U.S. Senate
Local airline CEOs testifying in front of the U.S. Senate. Rough times. Photo: Tom Brenner/The Washington Post/Bloomberg via Getty Images

As the year draws to a close, here's a look at some of the biggest storylines in the Dallas area in 2021.

Why it matters: These are the ongoing stories we found most interesting and important this year — and also some of what we'll be following in 2022.

The ever-evolving pandemic: This year the COVID stories were a little different. As schools went back to in-person learning, mask mandates became a contentious topic across North Texas.

A no good, very bad year for local airlines: Both of the large airlines based in North Texas had a rough 2021. Southwest and American both had weekends that included thousands of canceled flights, costing millions.

Dallas lost a lot of data: The city of Dallas is still looking into exactly how 8 million data files from the police department were lost.

Local insurrectionists: Dozens of North Texans have been arrested through the year, after storming the U.S. capitol on Jan. 6.

Critical race theory in the wealthy suburbs: Southlake has had quite the time trying—and then sort of refusing—to teach public school students issues related to race and personal identity.

The crazy real estate market: Prices have skyrocketed, and they're still climbing.

Local lakes getting makeovers: Bachman Lake in Northwest Dallas is getting a $25 million makeover that includes dredging the bottom and building a public skate park.

The Cowboys are pretty good: The team has so much potential it actually hurts a little.

