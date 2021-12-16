North Texas coronavirus cases increasing

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

There were more than 2,200 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Dallas County last week and UT Southwestern says it has detected the Omicron variant locally.

Why it matters: Coronavirus cases have been increasing in North Texas since Thanksgiving, and Omicron made up 2.9% of cases nationwide in the past week, according to CDC data.

Driving the news: White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said yesterday that there will be "no need" to shut down the U.S. economy.

Increasing the vaccination rate is the way to slow the spread of the coronavirus variants, public health officials say.

By the numbers: Coronavirus hospitalizations have increased 6% in the past two weeks in Dallas County, according to UT Southwestern.

In Tarrant County, hospitalizations have increased 13%.

What they’re saying: Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said during an event with U.S. Rep. Colin Allred that he’s concerned that cases will continue to rise during the holidays.

"I know people are sick of hearing from me about this, but we just want to do everything we can to keep the community safe," Jenkins said.

The bottom line: People have largely returned to their pre-pandemic routines, but the coronavirus pandemic is far from over.