Where to see Christmas lights from your car in North Texas

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Every year, a few neighborhoods in North Texas go a little Griswold. It’s probably not great for the electricity bills or nearby birds or the horses that have to pull those carriages all night or the yuppie neighbors who just want to have a quiet holiday in peace.

But we love driving through those areas and gawking at the amazeballs displays.

Our thought bubble: Except the inflatables. Those are trash.

So fill up a travel mug of eggnog, turn the dial to your favorite holiday tunes, and cruise through these delightfully decorated neighborhoods for some free holiday cheer:

Highland Park: Lots of carriages and limos, lots of decadent displays.

Lots of carriages and limos, lots of decadent displays. Interlochen in Arlington: Very busy, but worth the drive.

Very busy, but worth the drive. Diamond Loch in North Richland Hills: Some absolutely bonkers setups replete with lots of homemade art.

Some absolutely bonkers setups replete with lots of homemade art. Deerfield in Plano: A go-to Collin County light site for years now, it’s actually pretty packed most nights.

A go-to Collin County light site for years now, it’s actually pretty packed most nights. Tucker Hill in McKinney: Cute decor on every street, with nearly every house in on the fun.

🤔 Know a well-illuminated neighborhood we missed? Email us at [email protected] and tell us where.