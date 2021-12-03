The Axios Dallas Weekender: Christmastime is here

Christmas has come to Dallas, and we've got a sleigh full of events to pack your weekend.
🧑🎄 Sleigh bells ring down the streets of downtown at the Dallas Holiday Parade.
- 10am Saturday on Commerce Street. The parade starts near Union Station. Free for standing areas. $25 for seats.
🛍 Are you listening? The New Texas Symphony Orchestra will be playing two concerts at malls this weekend.
- 7pm Friday at NorthPark Center, 8687 Central Expressway.
- 2pm Saturday at Red Bird Mall, 3662 W Camp Wisdom Road.
⚔️ See "La Pastorela," a Spanish folk retelling of the shepherds’ journey to Bethlehem put on by Orchestra of New Spain.
- 6pm Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Dallas. Donations are encouraged.
🍿 “Santa! I know him!” Watch a public showing of “Elf” on the giant media wall at AT&T District Discovery.
- 4pm Sunday at the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S Akard St., Dallas. Free.
🍜 Fatten up for family photos by sampling foods from at least five different continents, at the International Food Festival.
- 12-7pm at Mar Thomas Event Center, 11500 Luna Road in Dallas. $5 at the door.
