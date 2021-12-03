Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Axios Dallas Weekender: Christmastime is here

Christmas has come to Dallas, and we've got a sleigh full of events to pack your weekend.

🧑‍🎄 Sleigh bells ring down the streets of downtown at the Dallas Holiday Parade.

10am Saturday on Commerce Street. The parade starts near Union Station. Free for standing areas. $25 for seats.

🛍 Are you listening? The New Texas Symphony Orchestra will be playing two concerts at malls this weekend.

7pm Friday at NorthPark Center, 8687 Central Expressway.

2pm Saturday at Red Bird Mall, 3662 W Camp Wisdom Road.

⚔️ See "La Pastorela," a Spanish folk retelling of the shepherds’ journey to Bethlehem put on by Orchestra of New Spain.

6pm Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Dallas. Donations are encouraged.

🍿 “Santa! I know him!” Watch a public showing of “Elf” on the giant media wall at AT&T District Discovery.

4pm Sunday at the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S Akard St., Dallas. Free.

🍜 Fatten up for family photos by sampling foods from at least five different continents, at the International Food Festival.