1 hour ago - Things to Do
The Axios Dallas Weekender: Christmastime is here
Michael Mooney
Illustration of neon signs with the days of the week. Lights go out one by one and "weekend" flashes.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Christmas has come to Dallas, and we've got a sleigh full of events to pack your weekend.

🧑‍🎄 Sleigh bells ring down the streets of downtown at the Dallas Holiday Parade.

  • 10am Saturday on Commerce Street. The parade starts near Union Station. Free for standing areas. $25 for seats.

🛍 Are you listening? The New Texas Symphony Orchestra will be playing two concerts at malls this weekend.

  • 7pm Friday at NorthPark Center, 8687 Central Expressway.
  • 2pm Saturday at Red Bird Mall, 3662 W Camp Wisdom Road.

⚔️ See "La Pastorela," a Spanish folk retelling of the shepherds’ journey to Bethlehem put on by Orchestra of New Spain.

  • 6pm Sunday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 7611 Park Lane, Dallas. Donations are encouraged.

🍿 “Santa! I know him!” Watch a public showing of “Elf” on the giant media wall at AT&T District Discovery.

  • 4pm Sunday at the AT&T Discovery District, 208 S Akard St., Dallas. Free.

🍜 Fatten up for family photos by sampling foods from at least five different continents, at the International Food Festival.

  • 12-7pm at Mar Thomas Event Center, 11500 Luna Road in Dallas. $5 at the door.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more