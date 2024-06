Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Former Columbus Crew player Frankie Hejduk, seen during a 2021 game, will participate in the upcoming MLS All-Star Game "summer roadshow." Photo: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The MLS All-Star Game at Lower.com Field is still seven weeks away, but an upcoming "summer roadshow" is getting Central Ohioans in the spirit. What's happening: A traveling bus tour will visit five area attractions and events over the coming weeks.

Each stop will include fan contests and a chance to win free tickets to the All-Star Skills Challenge, which takes place a day before the exhibition match.

🦁 ZOOm in: The first stop is 2pm Wednesday at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, featuring former Crew star Frankie Hejduk and fellow soccer legend Luis Hernández.

Zoo character ambassadors will take on the Crew's cat mascot, S.C., in a show of soccer skills.

The full roadshow schedule:

Wednesday: Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Friday-Sunday: Columbus Arts Festival

June 14-16: Columbus Air Show

July 3: Red, White & Boom!

July 20-21: "Soccer Celebration," location TBD.

What's next: The MLS All-Star Concert featuring Marshmello and PinkPantheress is July 21 at Nationwide Arena. Tickets start at $35.