📕 Ohio's Great Reads of 2024

An essay anthology and a picture book biography will represent Ohio this August at the National Book Festival, according to the selections recently announced.

Driving the news: The Library of Congress asks states to showcase titles representing their local literary heritage at the annual event in Washington, D.C.

Zoom in: Ohio Center for the Book has made our state's Great Reads selections since 2002. It chose "Settling Ohio" as the title for adult readers.

It tells the nuanced history of the people and forces that shaped Ohio, tackling wide-ranging topics from Johnny Appleseed to the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks .

The intrigue: "You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce!: The Storied Life of Folk Artist Elijah Pierce" is the children's selection.