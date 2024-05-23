1 hour ago - News

📕 Ohio's Great Reads of 2024

A crowd attending the National Book Festival on the National Mall in D.C.

The crowd at a previous National Book Festival in Washington. Photo: Megan Buerger/Washington Post via Getty Images

An essay anthology and a picture book biography will represent Ohio this August at the National Book Festival, according to the selections recently announced.

Driving the news: The Library of Congress asks states to showcase titles representing their local literary heritage at the annual event in Washington, D.C.

Zoom in: Ohio Center for the Book has made our state's Great Reads selections since 2002. It chose "Settling Ohio" as the title for adult readers.

  • It tells the nuanced history of the people and forces that shaped Ohio, tackling wide-ranging topics from Johnny Appleseed to the Hopewell Ceremonial Earthworks.

The intrigue: "You Gotta Meet Mr. Pierce!: The Storied Life of Folk Artist Elijah Pierce" is the children's selection.

  • The picture book is based on the true story of a Columbus barber, the son of a formerly enslaved man, who was world-renowned for his woodcarvings.
