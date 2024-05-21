Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you need travel ideas, check out these unique, upcoming festivals within an hour's drive of Columbus: 🍦 Utica Ice Cream Festival: A weekend of sweet treats with five different ice cream eating contests.

11am-7pm May 25 and 26; 11am-4pm May 27, 11324 Mt. Vernon Road, Utica.

🚂 Dennison Railroad Festival: Four days of family fun in and around the village's Railroad Depot Museum.

5pm May 30-June 1 and noon on June 2, Center Street, Dennison.

✨ Oorang Bang: Local music, a car show and cow plop drop (look it up) await in the Marion County village of La Rue.

3-11pm June 7, 7am-11pm June 8, 350 N. High St., La Rue.

🎵 Logan Washboard Arts & Music Festival: The gathering celebrates the town being home to the last washboard factory in America.