Ohio festivals worthy of your time this summer
If you need travel ideas, check out these unique, upcoming festivals within an hour's drive of Columbus:
🍦 Utica Ice Cream Festival: A weekend of sweet treats with five different ice cream eating contests.
- 11am-7pm May 25 and 26; 11am-4pm May 27, 11324 Mt. Vernon Road, Utica.
🚂 Dennison Railroad Festival: Four days of family fun in and around the village's Railroad Depot Museum.
- 5pm May 30-June 1 and noon on June 2, Center Street, Dennison.
✨ Oorang Bang: Local music, a car show and cow plop drop (look it up) await in the Marion County village of La Rue.
- 3-11pm June 7, 7am-11pm June 8, 350 N. High St., La Rue.
🎵 Logan Washboard Arts & Music Festival: The gathering celebrates the town being home to the last washboard factory in America.
- June 13-15, Main Street, Logan.
