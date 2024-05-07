👀 Quote du jour: Vance's veepstakes

7 hours ago - News

J.D. Vance walks up stairs onto a stage where Donald Trump is speaking.

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) steps on stage as he is introduced by Donald Trump during a Dayton rally in March. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

"He wasn't a supporter of mine at the very beginning ... He was saying things like 'the guy's a total disaster'… anyways I got to know him a little bit ... As a nonpolitician, he's become one of the great senators."
— Donald Trump, speaking at Mar-a-Lago about U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) in an audio recording obtained by Axios.

Vance and other top surrogates visited Trump's resort last Saturday to audition to be his vice presidential pick.

  • The VP hopefuls have spent months positioning themselves, frequently appearing on cable news shows that Trump watches, leading up to the gathering.

Zoom in: Vance is among those who have made a point of appearing on more mainstream outlets such as CNN and ABC to face more adversarial questions than they typically would get on friendlier venues like Fox News and NewsMax.

  • Vance has impressed people close to Trump — including his son, Donald Trump Jr., who considers Vance a friend — by his defense of the ex-president.

What we're watching: Trump and his campaign have signaled he won't announce a running mate for several weeks.

  • The Republican National Convention runs July 15-18.

Yes, but: Vance's home state is not likely to be a key battleground state in November as it has been in past election cycles, which could make him a less appealing VP choice.

A map shows the swing states that may decide the 2024 presidential election. Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia are highlighted in purple.
Data: Cook Political Report. Map: Axios Visuals

