👀 Quote du jour: Vance's veepstakes

"He wasn't a supporter of mine at the very beginning ... He was saying things like 'the guy's a total disaster'… anyways I got to know him a little bit ... As a nonpolitician, he's become one of the great senators."

— Donald Trump, speaking at Mar-a-Lago about U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) in an audio recording obtained by Axios

Vance and other top surrogates visited Trump's resort last Saturday to audition to be his vice presidential pick.

The VP hopefuls have spent months positioning themselves, frequently appearing on cable news shows that Trump watches, leading up to the gathering.

Zoom in: Vance is among those who have made a point of appearing on more mainstream outlets such as CNN and ABC to face more adversarial questions than they typically would get on friendlier venues like Fox News and NewsMax.

Vance has impressed people close to Trump — including his son, Donald Trump Jr., who considers Vance a friend — by his defense of the ex-president.

What we're watching: Trump and his campaign have signaled he won't announce a running mate for several weeks.

The Republican National Convention runs July 15-18.

Yes, but: Vance's home state is not likely to be a key battleground state in November as it has been in past election cycles, which could make him a less appealing VP choice.