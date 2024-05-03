🔎 Fun with Columbus retronyms

👋 Tyler here. A broadcaster's comment during the Crew game vs. CF Monterrey caught my attention.

He noted plans for a new field inside the Mexican stadium that would be a mix of artificial turf and "natural grass."

Zoom in: "Natural grass" … that's a funny phrase, isn't it?

For most of human history, it was simply called "grass" — until we invented AstroTurf and needed to start differentiating between the two.

The intrigue: This is a retronym, defined as a term "that is newly created and adopted to distinguish the original or older version."

Think "acoustic guitar" and "landline telephone." Back in the day, they were just guitars and telephones.

Some other local examples:

🃏 Hollywood Casino Columbus promotes its 34-table "live poker room." Before online poker came around, all poker was live.

🛍 Alissa and other readers eulogized shopping at "brick and mortar" stores, due to the rise in online shopping.

✏️ OSU has a manga collection featuring "traditional animation," a term derived from the advent of computer drawings.

🎵 WLVQ-FM plays a "classic rock" format. When those hits were released, they were just rock songs.

Can you think of any other local examples?