🔎 Fun with Columbus retronyms
👋 Tyler here. A broadcaster's comment during the Crew game vs. CF Monterrey caught my attention.
- He noted plans for a new field inside the Mexican stadium that would be a mix of artificial turf and "natural grass."
Zoom in: "Natural grass" … that's a funny phrase, isn't it?
- For most of human history, it was simply called "grass" — until we invented AstroTurf and needed to start differentiating between the two.
The intrigue: This is a retronym, defined as a term "that is newly created and adopted to distinguish the original or older version."
- Think "acoustic guitar" and "landline telephone." Back in the day, they were just guitars and telephones.
- Some other local examples:
🃏 Hollywood Casino Columbus promotes its 34-table "live poker room." Before online poker came around, all poker was live.
🛍 Alissa and other readers eulogized shopping at "brick and mortar" stores, due to the rise in online shopping.
✏️ OSU has a manga collection featuring "traditional animation," a term derived from the advent of computer drawings.
🎵 WLVQ-FM plays a "classic rock" format. When those hits were released, they were just rock songs.
Can you think of any other local examples?
