⚽ Let the MLS All-Star Game hype begin
Major League Soccer is seeking help from local businesses in promoting the All-Star Game at Lower.com Field on July 24.
How it works: Fans will earn points toward discounts and MLS merch by playing soccer-themed augmented reality games at participating businesses.
What's next: Businesses can sign up by May 8, with the program rollout expected in early June.
