35 mins ago - News

⚽ Let the MLS All-Star Game hype begin

headshot
Columbus Crew fans at the soccer stadium, with one holding a banner reading "Glory to Columbus."

Crew fans after last year's MLS Cup Final at Lower.com Field. Photo: Zach Sanderson/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Major League Soccer is seeking help from local businesses in promoting the All-Star Game at Lower.com Field on July 24.

How it works: Fans will earn points toward discounts and MLS merch by playing soccer-themed augmented reality games at participating businesses.

What's next: Businesses can sign up by May 8, with the program rollout expected in early June.

avatar

Subscribe for more Axios Columbus in your inbox.

Read the full edition
🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more