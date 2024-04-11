2 hours ago - News

Nutshells: Your local news roundup

🚙 Ohio lawmakers are considering whether to allow student drivers to complete in-car training with instruction from an app. (Dispatch)

🍺 A new "designated outdoor refreshment area" is proposed in downtown Columbus to cover the Scioto Mile, Columbus Commons and other busy corridors. (WBNS-TV)

🐐 Tara VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history who led the Buckeyes from 1980-1985, is retiring with 1,216 career victories and GOAT status. (Axios)

🥐 Créme de la Créme near Hilliard offers unique, single-serve pastries like pistachio eclairs and pavlova. (Columbus Underground)

