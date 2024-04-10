Spring allergies stink for Ohio pets too

More pets in Ohio, particularly dogs, are being treated for itchy skin and allergies. Why it matters: Seasonal allergies can be terribly uncomfortable for furry friends, and they can snowball into secondary issues, including skin infections.

By the numbers: Pet insurance company Trupanion reports a 23% increase in allergy claims for insured pets in Ohio in 2023 compared to 2019, with the data growth adjusted and measured on a per 1,000 pet basis.

Dog allergy drugs Apoquel and Cytopoint have treated more than 20 million dogs in total since being released over the past decade, according to parent company Zoetis.

What they're saying: It's hard to say whether allergies are indeed more prevalent or whether we're just "better at finding it and our pet owners [are] better at seeking treatment," says American Veterinary Medical Association president Rena Carlson.

What you can do: Anti-itch prescriptions are available to treat allergic dogs.

Injectable treatments work to block the signal that triggers an itch.

And chewable treatments are meant to reduce skin inflammation.

Between the lines: Skin problems in pets are "absolutely the No. 1 issue we see with allergies," Carlson tells Axios.

Allergies can also show up in the ear canal, which "is actually just an extension of the skin," she says.

And with environmental allergies, the itchiness can appear seasonally.

Other major reasons a pet could be itching: a parasite-related skin problem or a food allergy.

The bottom line: If you suspect your pet has allergies, take them to the vet immediately, Carlson says.