Apr 10, 2024 - News

Spring allergies stink for Ohio pets too

More pets in Ohio, particularly dogs, are being treated for itchy skin and allergies.

Why it matters: Seasonal allergies can be terribly uncomfortable for furry friends, and they can snowball into secondary issues, including skin infections.

By the numbers: Pet insurance company Trupanion reports a 23% increase in allergy claims for insured pets in Ohio in 2023 compared to 2019, with the data growth adjusted and measured on a per 1,000 pet basis.

  • Dog allergy drugs Apoquel and Cytopoint have treated more than 20 million dogs in total since being released over the past decade, according to parent company Zoetis.

What they're saying: It's hard to say whether allergies are indeed more prevalent or whether we're just "better at finding it and our pet owners [are] better at seeking treatment," says American Veterinary Medical Association president Rena Carlson.

What you can do: Anti-itch prescriptions are available to treat allergic dogs.

  • Injectable treatments work to block the signal that triggers an itch.
  • And chewable treatments are meant to reduce skin inflammation.

Between the lines: Skin problems in pets are "absolutely the No. 1 issue we see with allergies," Carlson tells Axios.

  • Allergies can also show up in the ear canal, which "is actually just an extension of the skin," she says.
  • And with environmental allergies, the itchiness can appear seasonally.
  • Other major reasons a pet could be itching: a parasite-related skin problem or a food allergy.

The bottom line: If you suspect your pet has allergies, take them to the vet immediately, Carlson says.

  • Be prepared for questions about your pet's age (younger pups might be more likely to have food allergies), evidence of fleas (which could indicate a parasite), when the itchiness started and patterns in their environment or food.
