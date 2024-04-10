Apr 10, 2024 - News

Nutshells: Your local news roundup

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

📚 Columbus Metropolitan Library CEO Patrick Losinski will retire after 22 years leading the system. (Columbus Library)

Sam Randazzo, the former state public utilities chairman who faced criminal charges over the HB 6 scandal, has died by suicide. (Dispatch)

Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno said abortion should be "primarily decided" at the state level, a position in line with former President Trump's campaign. (Axios)

🦓 Columbus Zoo workers observed a variety of animal reactions during Monday's eclipse, including some that went to sleep. (Dispatch)

🚂 Norfolk Southern will pay $600 million to settle a class-action lawsuit related to last year's train derailment in East Palestine. (AP)

