Apr 10, 2024

😎 A reader's eclipse experience

A zoom in of the moon passing in front of the sun during a total solar eclipse.

The moon passes in front of the sun during the solar eclipse over Martin, Ohio. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The visual and auditory presence of the Solar Eclipse was phenomenal. The birds chirping feverishly during the beautiful spring day in Westerville — stopped with deafening silence … A magical and once-in-a-lifetime experience.
— Reader Charleta T.
