😎 A reader's eclipse experience

The moon passes in front of the sun during the solar eclipse over Martin, Ohio. Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
The visual and auditory presence of the Solar Eclipse was phenomenal. The birds chirping feverishly during the beautiful spring day in Westerville — stopped with deafening silence … A magical and once-in-a-lifetime experience. — Reader Charleta T.
