Country music legend Tim McGraw is performing at Nationwide Arena on Saturday. Photo: NurPhoto via Getty Images

👩 Celebrate Women's History Month at the Ohio History Center through the stories of women who shaped our state's past. 10am-5pm Friday-Sunday, 800 E. 17th Ave. $10-16, kids under 4 free! 🐟 Try a Friday Fish Fry at one of the many churches and organizations across Central Ohio in observance of Lent. Locations and cost vary.

🍷 Take a sip and a stroll around the Short North during the Columbus Wine Walk.

1-5pm Saturday. $20, tickets include a souvenir cup and wine samples.

🎷 Enjoy the sounds of the Roaring Twenties as the Columbus Pride Jazz Band gives its inaugural performance.

7pm Saturday, Lincoln Theatre. $17.

🤠 Join fellow country music fans for a Tim McGraw concert at Nationwide Arena.

7pm Saturday. $40+.

🔭 Explore the solar system and snag a pair of eclipse glasses at the Westerville Public Library.

4pm Saturday, 126 S. State St. Free!

🎻 Hear the duo Black Violin blend "exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats" at the Ohio Theatre.