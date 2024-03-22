What to do this weekend: Tim McGraw, a wine walk and more
👩 Celebrate Women's History Month at the Ohio History Center through the stories of women who shaped our state's past.
- 10am-5pm Friday-Sunday, 800 E. 17th Ave. $10-16, kids under 4 free!
🐟 Try a Friday Fish Fry at one of the many churches and organizations across Central Ohio in observance of Lent.
🍷 Take a sip and a stroll around the Short North during the Columbus Wine Walk.
- 1-5pm Saturday. $20, tickets include a souvenir cup and wine samples.
🎷 Enjoy the sounds of the Roaring Twenties as the Columbus Pride Jazz Band gives its inaugural performance.
- 7pm Saturday, Lincoln Theatre. $17.
🤠 Join fellow country music fans for a Tim McGraw concert at Nationwide Arena.
- 7pm Saturday. $40+.
🔭 Explore the solar system and snag a pair of eclipse glasses at the Westerville Public Library.
- 4pm Saturday, 126 S. State St. Free!
🎻 Hear the duo Black Violin blend "exquisite classical sounds and exhilarating hip-hop beats" at the Ohio Theatre.
- 7pm Sunday, 39 E. State St. $26+.
More Columbus stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.