Your guide to a great spring in Columbus

Illustration of a tulip toasting a marshmallow.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

It's time again to say goodbye to those winter doldrums and bask in the joys of spring.

Why it matters: It's a season of rebirth and renewal for us as much as the natural world.

We asked readers for their best springtime suggestions and came up with our own. What you said:

  • Nathan T.: This spring, I'm most looking forward to spending Sunday mornings watching F1 races at Land-Grant Brewing's Beer Garden. Nothing beats some sunshine, cool drinks and fast cars!
  • Christina D.: I'm looking forward to real spring weather so I can get back to my favorite monthly Saturday morning routine: breakfast from Pistacia Vera, dog-watching and a stroll at Schiller Park, and usually a new book from the Book Loft.
  • Mike W.: Hiking, cycling, golfing and doing all this with my new friend. We're both 75.
  • Tara G.: Getting my hands in the dirt! It's still too early to dig without risk of disturbing beneficial insects, but I can add compost and mulch to garden beds and pluck invasive plants side by side with the peaceful mining bees busy pollinating my hyacinths.

We have three ideas:

Catch a Clippers game. The home opener is April 2. We recommend Wednesdays, which offer $1 concessions while avoiding the mega-crowds of dime-a-dog Tuesdays.

🏞 Explore a new Metro Park. There are 20 parks in all, with two more in development.

🚗 Hit the road. Head west to Urbana for the old-fashioned Crabill's Hamburger Shoppe … take the long way around Route 23 and enjoy Delaware's Eclectic Diner … or go east to Baltimore for ice cream at Schaffner's Drive In.

Columbuspostcard

