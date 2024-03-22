Your guide to a great spring in Columbus

Share on email (opens in new window)

It's time again to say goodbye to those winter doldrums and bask in the joys of spring. Why it matters: It's a season of rebirth and renewal — for us as much as the natural world.

There are plenty of spring activities to enjoy, but it can be good for our body and soul to simply get outside and wander.

We asked readers for their best springtime suggestions and came up with our own. What you said:

Nathan T.: This spring, I'm most looking forward to spending Sunday mornings watching F1 races at Land-Grant Brewing's Beer Garden. Nothing beats some sunshine, cool drinks and fast cars!

Hiking, cycling, golfing and doing all this with my new friend. We're both 75. Tara G.: Getting my hands in the dirt! It's still too early to dig without risk of disturbing beneficial insects, but I can add compost and mulch to garden beds and pluck invasive plants side by side with the peaceful mining bees busy pollinating my hyacinths.

We have three ideas:

⚾ Catch a Clippers game. The home opener is April 2. We recommend Wednesdays, which offer $1 concessions while avoiding the mega-crowds of dime-a-dog Tuesdays.

🏞 Explore a new Metro Park. There are 20 parks in all, with two more in development.

🚗 Hit the road. Head west to Urbana for the old-fashioned Crabill's Hamburger Shoppe … take the long way around Route 23 and enjoy Delaware's Eclectic Diner … or go east to Baltimore for ice cream at Schaffner's Drive In.