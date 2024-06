Share on email (opens in new window)

From the Feb. 29, 1920, edition of the Dayton Daily News, via Newspapers.com .

We searched the archives for interesting Feb. 29 news stories from years past and found three dealing with OSU: 💃 1920: Stop your shimmying!

Evelyn Scatterday, the Columbus municipal dance inspector, attended several student dances and was horrified by what she saw.

The "shimmy" … the "Camel Walk" … even students dancing "cheek to cheek." She urged them to follow local law and knock it off.

The other side: Men blamed the women and women blamed the men, yet all agreed the university shouldn't be punished by the actions of a few rogue dancers.

They also argued the law, which concerned public dance halls, shouldn't apply to their private events.

💊 1960: It was all for science

Five OSU students ate "semi-synthetic foods" for 30 days as a test by the Ohio Agricultural Experiment Station to see how humans would react if the world ran out of a natural food supply.

Zoom in: They each ate "tasteless wafers," multivitamin pills and liquid mixtures of amino acids and minerals for three meals a day.

The students, paid $30 apiece for the trial, said the meals were filling, but boring.

✏️ 1972: The original ChatGPT

OSU considered taking legal action against Ohio companies that sold completed term papers to students.