Columbus weekend events: World's Toughest Rodeo and a Valentine's Day haunted house

The World's Toughest Rodeo certainly lives up to its name. Photo: Chris Ryan/Corbis via Getty Images

⚜️ Enjoy falconry, fencing, and other medieval hobbies during OSU's Mini Renaissance Faire at the Ohio Union. 9am-7pm Friday and 8:30am-6pm Saturday, 1739 N. High St. Free!

🎭 Embrace the dark comedic stylings of The Addams Family at the Van Fleet Theatre.

7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 549 Franklin Ave. $20-23.

😱 Feel your heart racing inside Love Is In the Scare, a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house.

🐦 Bring your binoculars and hiking shoes to the annual Great Backyard Bird Count at Scioto Audubon Metro Park.

1pm Saturday, 400 W. Whittier St. Free! Registration required.

🤠 Dig in your heels and watch the World's Toughest Rodeo inside Nationwide Arena.

7:30pm Saturday. $24-124.

📖 Celebrate Toni Morrison Day at the Bexley Library with readings from local authors and poets.

1:30-4:45pm Sunday, 2411 E. Main St. Free!

📆 Reminder: More free popup concerts, poetry performances, and art workshops are planned this weekend to celebrate Black History Month.

🏐 Plus, coming up: The Columbus Fury pro volleyball team plays its inaugural home match Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.