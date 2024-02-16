Columbus weekend events: World's Toughest Rodeo and a Valentine's Day haunted house
⚜️ Enjoy falconry, fencing, and other medieval hobbies during OSU's Mini Renaissance Faire at the Ohio Union.
- 9am-7pm Friday and 8:30am-6pm Saturday, 1739 N. High St. Free!
🎭 Embrace the dark comedic stylings of The Addams Family at the Van Fleet Theatre.
- 7:30pm Friday and Saturday, 2pm Sunday, 549 Franklin Ave. $20-23.
😱 Feel your heart racing inside Love Is In the Scare, a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house.
- Friday-Sunday. $30-34. Reservations required.
🐦 Bring your binoculars and hiking shoes to the annual Great Backyard Bird Count at Scioto Audubon Metro Park.
- 1pm Saturday, 400 W. Whittier St. Free! Registration required.
🤠 Dig in your heels and watch the World's Toughest Rodeo inside Nationwide Arena.
- 7:30pm Saturday. $24-124.
📖 Celebrate Toni Morrison Day at the Bexley Library with readings from local authors and poets.
- 1:30-4:45pm Sunday, 2411 E. Main St. Free!
📆 Reminder: More free popup concerts, poetry performances, and art workshops are planned this weekend to celebrate Black History Month.
🏐 Plus, coming up: The Columbus Fury pro volleyball team plays its inaugural home match Wednesday at Nationwide Arena.
