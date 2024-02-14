Women are winning real estate
Sixty years ago, women couldn't get a credit card or mortgage without a male cosigner.
- Now, the nation's share of single women homeowners eclipses that of single men, and overall homeownership is majority female, Axios' Brianna Crane writes.
Why it matters: The gender pay gap and inequitable caregiving responsibilities have historically served as barriers for women.
- But the rise in homeownership accompanies a strong shift toward women-led households, both single and married, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.
- In 1990, less than a third of total households reported being headed by female breadwinners. In 2021, the majority of households (51%) did.
Zoom in: Census data show 13.7% of homes in Ohio are owned by single women, compared to 11.3% by single men, per LendingTree.
- In Columbus' hot housing market, single women owners eclipse single men by an even larger 6.5%, according to a census analysis from Porch.
The big picture: Solo women mortgage applicants made up 18% of the U.S. market in 2023, a share that's slowly grown since mortgage platform Maxwell started tracking applicants' gender and marital status in 2021.
- One in 3 women with partners bought alone because they were in a stronger financial position to do so, Maxwell's annual Single Women Home Buyer Report found.
The other side: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest ownership rates of any group in the U.S., Axios' Astrid Galván reports.
- Single women with children also face low ownership rates compared to other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.
Plus: In most age groups, women outnumber men. "This is more a reflection of strength in numbers than economic vitality," Pew researcher Richard Fry tells Axios.
