Feb 14, 2024

Women are winning real estate

Share of housing units owned and occupied by single women, 2022
View an interactive map. Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Sixty years ago, women couldn't get a credit card or mortgage without a male cosigner.

  • Now, the nation's share of single women homeowners eclipses that of single men, and overall homeownership is majority female, Axios' Brianna Crane writes.

Why it matters: The gender pay gap and inequitable caregiving responsibilities have historically served as barriers for women.

  • But the rise in homeownership accompanies a strong shift toward women-led households, both single and married, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.
  • In 1990, less than a third of total households reported being headed by female breadwinners. In 2021, the majority of households (51%) did.

Zoom in: Census data show 13.7% of homes in Ohio are owned by single women, compared to 11.3% by single men, per LendingTree.

The big picture: Solo women mortgage applicants made up 18% of the U.S. market in 2023, a share that's slowly grown since mortgage platform Maxwell started tracking applicants' gender and marital status in 2021.

  • One in 3 women with partners bought alone because they were in a stronger financial position to do so, Maxwell's annual Single Women Home Buyer Report found.

The other side: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest ownership rates of any group in the U.S., Axios' Astrid Galván reports.

  • Single women with children also face low ownership rates compared to other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.

Plus: In most age groups, women outnumber men. "This is more a reflection of strength in numbers than economic vitality," Pew researcher Richard Fry tells Axios.

