Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

View an interactive map. Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios Sixty years ago, women couldn't get a credit card or mortgage without a male cosigner. Now, the nation's share of single women homeowners eclipses that of single men, and overall homeownership is majority female, Axios' Brianna Crane writes.

Why it matters: The gender pay gap and inequitable caregiving responsibilities have historically served as barriers for women.

But the rise in homeownership accompanies a strong shift toward women-led households, both single and married, Urban Institute researcher Jung Hyun Choi tells Axios.

In 1990, less than a third of total households reported being headed by female breadwinners. In 2021, the majority of households (51%) did.

Zoom in: Census data show 13.7% of homes in Ohio are owned by single women, compared to 11.3% by single men, per LendingTree.

In Columbus' hot housing market, single women owners eclipse single men by an even larger 6.5%, according to a census analysis from Porch.

The big picture: Solo women mortgage applicants made up 18% of the U.S. market in 2023, a share that's slowly grown since mortgage platform Maxwell started tracking applicants' gender and marital status in 2021.

One in 3 women with partners bought alone because they were in a stronger financial position to do so, Maxwell's annual Single Women Home Buyer Report found.

The other side: Opportunity isn't equal. Single Latina and Black women have the lowest ownership rates of any group in the U.S., Axios' Astrid Galván reports.

Single women with children also face low ownership rates compared to other groups, including single men with children, Choi's research shows.

Plus: In most age groups, women outnumber men. "This is more a reflection of strength in numbers than economic vitality," Pew researcher Richard Fry tells Axios.