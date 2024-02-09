Share on email (opens in new window)

🦈 Doo-doo-doo-doo-doo-doo it! Sing along to Baby Shark's Big Broadwave Tour at Ohio State's Mershon Auditorium.

6:30pm tonight and 10am and 2pm Saturday, 1871 N. High St. $23-83.

🐇 Enjoy a theatrical dance through the looking glass during BalletMet's performances of "Alice" at the Ohio Theatre.

8pm tonight; 2pm and 8pm Saturday; 2pm and 6:30pm Sunday. $38.50-118.

🥶 Be "freezin' for a reason" — take the Polar Plunge at Lower.com Field benefiting Special Olympics Ohio.

11am Saturday. Registration begins at 9:30am, and $75 minimum fundraising is required to participate.

Pro tip: If you're "too chicken to plunge," raise $50 and go watch!

🐉 Join the Columbus Chinese Academy for a Lunar New Year celebration featuring food, games and performances at Dublin's Daniel Wright Elementary School.

12:30-4pm Saturday, 2335 W. Case Road. Free!

🍷 Celebrate Valentine's Day early at a paint and sip event with snacks at Mazah Mediterranean Eatery.

1:30-4pm Saturday, 1453 Grandview Ave. $45.

🛼 Cheer on the Ohio Roller Derby team during its season-opening matches inside the Ohio Expo Center's Lausche Building.

5pm and 7pm Saturday. $10-16. Kids under 8 free!

🗓️ Reminder: Free popup concerts, library programs and movies are happening this weekend to celebrate Black History Month. A list of events.