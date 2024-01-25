Columbus weekend events: "The Color Purple" and a Harry Potter symphony
💜 See the musical behind the latest film adaptation — "The Color Purple" debuts this weekend at the Short North Stage.
- 7pm Friday, 2pm and 7pm Saturday and 2pm Sunday. $33-66. Through Feb. 18.
⚡ Revisit Hogwarts on the Ohio Theatre big screen while the Columbus Symphony plays the soundtrack to "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1."
- 8pm Friday and 2pm and 8pm Saturday. $50.50-125.50.
- Bonus idea: Keep the Potter party going with 6:30pm trivia Saturday at the Draft Room, 570 W. Schrock Road, Westerville.
🦉 Explore Ohio's wild side at an Ohio History Center event focused on native species.
- 11am-4pm Saturday. $10-16. Kids under 4 free!
🎵 Sing along during Winter Jam 2024, Christian music's biggest tour, at the Schottenstein Center.
- 6pm Saturday. $15 cash donation at the door.
🖼️ Celebrate Columbus' creative spirit at Wonderball, a fashion-infused fundraiser gala benefiting the Columbus Museum of Art.
- 8pm Saturday. $150, includes a drink ticket and food samples.
☃️ Reminder: Buckeye Lake Winterfest and the Sweet Treats Dessert Festival are on this weekend's winter festival lineup!
