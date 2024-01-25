Slip, slide and skate in your socks at the Main Library

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Kids enjoy the Main Library's new "Sockefeller Center" skating rink. Photo: Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Main Library is letting amateur skaters show off their spins and jumps, no blades required.

How it works: A synthetic rink dubbed the "Sockefeller Center" is the atrium's centerpiece this month, to celebrate the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Slip off your shoes and give it a try. All ages welcome!

👏 Quick take: We can't decide what's more clever — the idea or the pun.

If you go: 9am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-6pm Friday-Saturday, 1-5pm Sunday. 96 S. Grant Ave. Free!

Meanwhile, the library will host two Olympic medalist authors at free events over the weekend.