Slip, slide and skate in your socks at the Main Library

An overview of a synthetic sock skating rink, with a sign that says "Welcome to Sockefeller Center"

Kids enjoy the Main Library's new "Sockefeller Center" skating rink. Photo: Courtesy of Columbus Metropolitan Library

The Main Library is letting amateur skaters show off their spins and jumps, no blades required.

How it works: A synthetic rink dubbed the "Sockefeller Center" is the atrium's centerpiece this month, to celebrate the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

  • Slip off your shoes and give it a try. All ages welcome!

👏 Quick take: We can't decide what's more clever — the idea or the pun.

If you go: 9am-9pm Monday-Thursday, 9am-6pm Friday-Saturday, 1-5pm Sunday. 96 S. Grant Ave. Free!

Meanwhile, the library will host two Olympic medalist authors at free events over the weekend.

  • Gracie Gold will discuss her new memoir 1pm Friday. Register here.
  • An ice skating-themed family storytime is 11am Saturday, followed by a children's book reading with Nancy Kerrigan at 11:30am. Register here.
