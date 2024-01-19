Columbus weekend events: Jurassic Quest, Onesie Bar Crawl and An R-Rated Magic Show
🎊 Put on some cosplay and join Ohayocon, an anime convention taking over the convention center all weekend long.
- 9am-10pm today ($50), 9am-9pm Saturday ($50) and 10am-2pm Sunday ($30).
- $80 weekend pass. Kids under 13 free!
🦖 Excavate fossils and meet sky-scraping dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest, inside the Ohio Expo Center's Bricker Building.
- Noon-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday. $19-36. Kids under 2 free!
🎞️ Laugh at bizarre VHS tapes dredged up from thrift stores and garage sales during the Found Footage Festival.
- 7:30pm tonight, Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. $14-17.
🍺 Enjoy the coziest party in Columbus: the Onesie Bar Crawl.
- 4-10pm Saturday. $20-25, includes two to three drinks.
- Check in at Bernard's Tavern, 630 N. High St.
🪄 Watch mind-blowing magic tricks (and don't be afraid to say "WTF") during An R-Rated Magic Show.
- 8pm Saturday, Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. $30-62.
❄️ Reminder: Columbus Winter Beerfest and the Logan Frozen Festival are on this weekend's winter festival lineup!
👀 Plus: Looking ahead ...
Next week is also shaping up to be a busy one, so mark your calendars for these bonus events:
🍽️ 614 Restaurant Week
- The biannual tradition is back, with special three-course meals ranging from $15-50.
- Menus.
⛸️ U.S. Figure Skating Championships
- Watch future Olympians compete at Nationwide Arena all week long.
- Schedule and tickets.
🤣 Comedia at the Funny Bone
- Venezuelan comic Angelo Colina is turning the U.S. comedy scene on its head with his entirely Spanish-language sets, Axios Salt Lake City's Kim Bojórquez reports.
- See him at the Funny Bone, 7:30pm Tuesday. $28.
