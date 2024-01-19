19 mins ago - Things to Do

Columbus weekend events: Jurassic Quest, Onesie Bar Crawl and An R-Rated Magic Show

headshot
Illustration of "Weekend" in graffiti on a brick wall.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

🎊 Put on some cosplay and join Ohayocon, an anime convention taking over the convention center all weekend long.

  • 9am-10pm today ($50), 9am-9pm Saturday ($50) and 10am-2pm Sunday ($30).
  • $80 weekend pass. Kids under 13 free!

🦖 Excavate fossils and meet sky-scraping dinosaurs at Jurassic Quest, inside the Ohio Expo Center's Bricker Building.

  • Noon-8pm Friday, 9am-8pm Saturday and 9am-7pm Sunday. $19-36. Kids under 2 free!

🎞️ Laugh at bizarre VHS tapes dredged up from thrift stores and garage sales during the Found Footage Festival.

  • 7:30pm tonight, Wexner Center for the Arts, 1871 N. High St. $14-17.

🍺 Enjoy the coziest party in Columbus: the Onesie Bar Crawl.

  • 4-10pm Saturday. $20-25, includes two to three drinks.
  • Check in at Bernard's Tavern, 630 N. High St.

🪄 Watch mind-blowing magic tricks (and don't be afraid to say "WTF") during An R-Rated Magic Show.

  • 8pm Saturday, Davidson Theatre, 77 S. High St. $30-62.

❄️ Reminder: Columbus Winter Beerfest and the Logan Frozen Festival are on this weekend's winter festival lineup!

👀 Plus: Looking ahead ...

Next week is also shaping up to be a busy one, so mark your calendars for these bonus events:

🍽️ 614 Restaurant Week

  • The biannual tradition is back, with special three-course meals ranging from $15-50.
  • Menus.

⛸️ U.S. Figure Skating Championships

🤣 Comedia at the Funny Bone

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more