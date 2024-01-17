2 hours ago - Real Estate
Come live in the former Columbus Canoe Club
A historic home that was once the Columbus Canoe Club headquarters is up for sale in Clintonville.
Zoom in: The club was transformed into a family home in 1959 and the Clintonville Historical Society designated it a "significant building" in 2013.
- The wooded, riverfront home at 318 Orchard Lane is listed for $799,900.
- The three-bedroom, two-bathroom charmer features some original light fixtures, an outdoor pool and a 900-square-foot "grand living room."
Flashback: Canoeing was a popular activity in Ohio back then, particularly along the Olentangy River.
- A separate club operated at a nearby amusement park.
The intrigue: The Columbus Canoe Club was an adventurous, wild bunch from the beginning.
- A few months after its 1913 founding, 10 members prepared a lengthy trip from Zanesville to the Ohio River.
- Two paddlers planned to continue westward past Cincinnati, then down the Mississippi River all the way to New Orleans.
- There was also a separate incident that year involving a wig, wet skirts and a purposely overturned canoe at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club.
Listing agents: Tiffany Panhuis and Patrick Belcher, Coldwell Banker Realty
