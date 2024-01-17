Share on email (opens in new window)

A Clintonville home near the Olentangy River is up for sale. Photos: Courtesy Coldwell Banker Realty

A historic home that was once the Columbus Canoe Club headquarters is up for sale in Clintonville.

Zoom in: The club was transformed into a family home in 1959 and the Clintonville Historical Society designated it a "significant building" in 2013.

The wooded, riverfront home at 318 Orchard Lane is listed for $799,900.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom charmer features some original light fixtures, an outdoor pool and a 900-square-foot "grand living room."

Flashback: Canoeing was a popular activity in Ohio back then, particularly along the Olentangy River.

A separate club operated at a nearby amusement park.

The intrigue: The Columbus Canoe Club was an adventurous, wild bunch from the beginning.

A few months after its 1913 founding, 10 members prepared a lengthy trip from Zanesville to the Ohio River.

Two paddlers planned to continue westward past Cincinnati, then down the Mississippi River all the way to New Orleans.

There was also a separate incident that year involving a wig, wet skirts and a purposely overturned canoe at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club.

Listing agents: Tiffany Panhuis and Patrick Belcher, Coldwell Banker Realty

