2 hours ago - Real Estate

Come live in the former Columbus Canoe Club

headshot
A home and outdoor swimming pool surrounded by trees.

A Clintonville home near the Olentangy River is up for sale. Photos: Courtesy Coldwell Banker Realty

A historic home that was once the Columbus Canoe Club headquarters is up for sale in Clintonville.

Zoom in: The club was transformed into a family home in 1959 and the Clintonville Historical Society designated it a "significant building" in 2013.

  • The wooded, riverfront home at 318 Orchard Lane is listed for $799,900.
  • The three-bedroom, two-bathroom charmer features some original light fixtures, an outdoor pool and a 900-square-foot "grand living room."

Flashback: Canoeing was a popular activity in Ohio back then, particularly along the Olentangy River.

The intrigue: The Columbus Canoe Club was an adventurous, wild bunch from the beginning.

  • A few months after its 1913 founding, 10 members prepared a lengthy trip from Zanesville to the Ohio River.
  • Two paddlers planned to continue westward past Cincinnati, then down the Mississippi River all the way to New Orleans.
  • There was also a separate incident that year involving a wig, wet skirts and a purposely overturned canoe at the Buckeye Lake Yacht Club.

Listing agents: Tiffany Panhuis and Patrick Belcher, Coldwell Banker Realty

See more photos

A grand living room with wooden floors and a piano in the corner.
An expansive grand living room in what was once the home of a canoe club.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more