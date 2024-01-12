38 mins ago - Things to Do
Columbus weekend events: Nate Bargatze, Bey vs. Tay dance party
🎤 Enjoy good, clean comedy with Nate Bargatze, dubbed "the nicest man in stand-up."
- 7pm tonight, Nationwide Arena. $60-80.
🚂 All aboard! The Great Train Show is back at the Ohio Expo Center.
- 10am-4pm Saturday ($12) and Sunday ($11), Lausche Building. Cash only at the door. Kids under 12 free!
- Pro tip: Tickets are $1 cheaper online and Saturday tickets are good for both days.
🎶 Relive the glory days with the Warped Band, performing hits from the Vans Warped Tour at A&R Music Bar.
- Doors at 7pm Saturday, 391 Neil Ave. $17 online, $20 at the door.
🤔 Beyhive, Swiftie — or both? Buy a ticket to the Bey vs. Tay dance party at Skully's and declare your allegiance.
- 9pm Saturday, 1151 N. High St. $10.
- Of note: $5 surcharge at the door for guests under 21. Cash only.
🦬 Go behind the scenes at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park's Nature Center and learn how staff members care for their bison herd.
- 1-2pm Sunday, 1415 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway. Free!
🦉 Meet the Ohio Wildlife Center's animal ambassadors during the monthly open house.
- 1-3pm Sunday, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell. Free!
