38 mins ago - Things to Do

Columbus weekend events: Nate Bargatze, Bey vs. Tay dance party

headshot
Comedian Nate Bargatze stands in front of a "Saturday Night Live" sign

Comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October, is at Nationwide Arena tonight. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

🎤 Enjoy good, clean comedy with Nate Bargatze, dubbed "the nicest man in stand-up."

  • 7pm tonight, Nationwide Arena. $60-80.

🚂 All aboard! The Great Train Show is back at the Ohio Expo Center.

  • 10am-4pm Saturday ($12) and Sunday ($11), Lausche Building. Cash only at the door. Kids under 12 free!
  • Pro tip: Tickets are $1 cheaper online and Saturday tickets are good for both days.

🎶 Relive the glory days with the Warped Band, performing hits from the Vans Warped Tour at A&R Music Bar.

  • Doors at 7pm Saturday, 391 Neil Ave. $17 online, $20 at the door.

🤔 Beyhive, Swiftie — or both? Buy a ticket to the Bey vs. Tay dance party at Skully's and declare your allegiance.

  • 9pm Saturday, 1151 N. High St. $10.
  • Of note: $5 surcharge at the door for guests under 21. Cash only.

🦬 Go behind the scenes at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park's Nature Center and learn how staff members care for their bison herd.

  • 1-2pm Sunday, 1415 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway. Free!

🦉 Meet the Ohio Wildlife Center's animal ambassadors during the monthly open house.

  • 1-3pm Sunday, 9000 Dublin Road, Powell. Free!
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more