Columbus weekend events: Nate Bargatze, Bey vs. Tay dance party

Comedian Nate Bargatze, who hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October, is at Nationwide Arena tonight. Photo: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via Getty Images

🎤 Enjoy good, clean comedy with Nate Bargatze, dubbed "the nicest man in stand-up."

7pm tonight, Nationwide Arena. $60-80.

🚂 All aboard! The Great Train Show is back at the Ohio Expo Center.

10am-4pm Saturday ($12) and Sunday ($11), Lausche Building. Cash only at the door. Kids under 12 free!

Pro tip: Tickets are $1 cheaper online and Saturday tickets are good for both days.

🎶 Relive the glory days with the Warped Band, performing hits from the Vans Warped Tour at A&R Music Bar.

Doors at 7pm Saturday, 391 Neil Ave. $17 online, $20 at the door.

🤔 Beyhive, Swiftie — or both? Buy a ticket to the Bey vs. Tay dance party at Skully's and declare your allegiance.

9pm Saturday, 1151 N. High St. $10.

Of note: $5 surcharge at the door for guests under 21. Cash only.

🦬 Go behind the scenes at Battelle Darby Creek Metro Park's Nature Center and learn how staff members care for their bison herd.

1-2pm Sunday, 1415 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway. Free!

🦉 Meet the Ohio Wildlife Center's animal ambassadors during the monthly open house.